The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist: Round 13: Steph Castor

Playlist Guest #13: Steph Castor

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Steph, but a lot of people call me “Castor.” I’m proud to be the new assistant editor at The Pitch and have a whole lot to say about food, music, literary arts, sexuality, and queerness. I never shy away from a taboo subject or tough conversation.

Where can we follow/support your work?

“Cadmium” by Pinegrove

If there was ever a song I could belt every single word to, this would be the one. “Cadmium” holds memories of rural Kansas back roads, getting lost on purpose, day drinking, and kissing my friends. The slurred percussion complements the conversational flow of Evan Stephens Hall’s vocals. As the first Pinegrove song I ever heard, it remains pretty timeless on my personal soundtrack.

“We Talk All the Time” by The Japanese House

In 2019 I decided to go on a solo book tour throughout the Pacific Northwest. This happened to also align with a monumental breakup that was a long time coming. I discovered The Japanese House by way of a Spotify suggestion about a week before I hit the road. “We Talk All the Time” became my breakup anthem for 36 hours and just stuck with me after that. Maybe it’s the 80s tinge, but something about this song just screams “road trip” and “oh my god, freedom.”

“Coming Back” by James Blake (feat. SZA)

“Coming Back” by James Blake featuring SZA was a song that came on while I was showering. We all know that moment of slight panic when you have to jump out mid-shower and fumble with wet fingers to hit that little heart icon. No? Just me? OK.

“Must Stop (Falling in Love)” by ONR (feat. Sarah Barthel of Phantogram)

I’m beginning to sense a general theme in the songs I gravitate towards, but I really tend to favor the ones that I unintentionally memorize the lyrics to. I had never heard of ONR, but it’s hard not to love Phantogram. “Must Stop (Falling in Love)” is, in my opinion, a sweet little reminder that sex and love are not always equal or even part of the same conversation.