The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist: Round 12: Patrick Moore

Playlist Guest #12: Patrick Moore

Who are you and what do you do?

I’m a KC local, movie critic, podcast producer, and writer.

Where can we follow/support you and your work?

The best way is to go to my Twitter or Instagram, @PatrickMooreKC. I post all my self-indulgent promotional BS there.

“Kansas City” by The New Basement Tapes

No one has picked this song yet and I’m gonna be the asshole to do it. The name of the song is Kansas City. What else do you need from me? It’s also a supergroup consisting of Jim James, Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford, Taylor Goldsmith, and Rhiannon Giddens. This was produced by T. Bone Burnett and the lyrics were written by Bob Dylan in 1967.

When I was moving back to KC and driving from LA, I listened to this song for 15 hours.

“Inactive” by Weird Al Yankovic

I briefly worked for a local radio station where someone from corporate flew in and told me I had to stop making fun of the band Imagine Dragons.

This was of course after I made a joke about them being the worst part of my job as an icebreaker.

So what did I do? When I saw an Imagine Dragons song scheduled I snuck in this Weird Al parody afterwards. People on the text line loved it and my program director did not.

I’m also just a huge Weird Al fan. At my grade school they let me and two of my friends sing Weird Al songs on the microphone during lunch so we wouldn’t do it during class. One of those guys is still a good friend of mine.

His name is Chase Novick and he’s in a local band called Doglava. They’re also my next pick.

“Roll Over” Doglava

This is a local KC band that plays improv funk jams. I use all their music on the podcasts I edit if I can. They’re a blast to see live and they’ve got quite the local following.

Yes, my friend Chase is in their band, but he still won’t play ‘NSYNC at shows for me. Also, we were on our high school paper together at Bishop Miege. We had a movie review column called “Stags at the Cinema” and we got in trouble and had to stop doing it because we lied about movies USCB (United States Catholic Bishops) rating. Every good movie was marked “O” for offensive. We got caught. I got asked not to return and Chase was made an editor the next year.

Life in journalism, man.

“Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows

I love this song. I love the Counting Crows. I played this song on the radio once and multiple people threatened to never listen to the station again. I wish I had played it again.

I also saw them play the opening of the Legends Shopping Center. They played their cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” and the irony of singing “they paved paradise and put up a parking lot” in a parking lot was not lost on them.

“I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman

I met the Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch, Brock Wilbur, back in Los Angeles. He’s from Salina. I’m from KC. And we met while living in LA when we happened to be booked on the same stand up show at Flapper’s Comedy Club in Burbank. Our show was in “The Yoo Hoo Room” because comedy is dignified.

Well, zero audience members showed up for this show so it was canceled.

This happened a lot in The Yoo Hoo Room. If there’s a hell that’s it.

But Brock and I got beers instead and become buddies. We also happened to move back to Kansas City at about the same time. I’m happy he’s in charge at The Pitch. We’re in good hands.