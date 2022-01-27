The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist: Round 11: Jason Kander

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist Guest #11: Jason Kander

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Jason Kander. I’m the President of National Expansion at Veterans Community Project and the host of the political podcast Majority 54.

Where can we follow/support your work?

Via my website at JasonKander.com

“Dreadful Selfish Crime” by Robert Earl Keen

It’s about a guy who decided to hang around in his hometown when everybody else went off to do other things in other places, and it’s sort of an ironic tribute to wasting time but not regretting it. It also has one of my favorite lyrics ever: “I am guilty of a dreadful selfish crime. I have robbed myself of all my precious time.”

“Kansas City Lights” by Steve Wariner

This isn’t that great of a song to be honest, but it’s sung from the perspective of a guy coming home to Kansas City from war. It has long resonated personally with me.

“O.G.” by Tech N9ne

One of the biggest perks to come out of my years in politics is my friendship with Ollie Gates. Mr. Gates is one of the most impressive and important people in this town, and this song is all about him. I love it.

“Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks

When I was a kid growing up in KC, country fans would wear big hats and boots and say stuff like, “I bet you kids are listening to that new, pop shit like Garth Brooks.”

Today, Garth Brooks is old-school country music. This was the last song the band played at my wedding, and my brothers and I jumped on stage and took over the vocals. I sing this song to my baby daughter and it soothes her. They used to play it at Royals games until the team got really good, so it seemed no longer to fit the vibe, but I don’t think they ever should have switched it up.

“Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey” by The Beatles

The lyrics make no sense, and now that I’ve seen The Beatles documentary I know the guys didn’t know the lyrics to the real song because they hadn’t rehearsed it. They were just vocalizing and that’s where “Hey Hey Hey Hey” came from, but now—thanks to the in-game programming folks at Kauffman—the song is synonymous with Royals victories, and Royals victories make me smile.

“It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” (performed by Travis Tritt, written by Darrell Scott)

I’ve listened to this song a lot over the past few years, usually while driving around in my pickup truck with my son, True. To me, it’s a song about my hometown.

“Get Out (The Streetcar Song)” by Kemet Coleman

The rest of my picks here are just the best songs I can imagine from the current crop of amazing KC musicians.

“Don’t Move, Don’t Stop” by The Phantastics

“Give a Little Love” by The Freedom Affair

You must listen to this debut album. Now.