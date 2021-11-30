Photos: Frogpond’s return to recordBar
On Saturday, November 27, Kansas City alt-rockers Frogpond made their triumphant return to the stage. Playing to a sold-out crowd at the Record Bar, the newly-reconfigured four-piece played a set of classic hits and tunes from their just-released new album, TimeThief. The jangle-pop of the Creepy Jingles opened.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
Frogpond setlist
Painkiller Holiday
Trust?
DRUNK
Waiting for a Friend
Love Song
TimeThief
Soulless
Talk to Me
Losers
Disappointment
Sleep
Victim
It’s Not Over
Be
I Really Don’t Care
How Would You Know
I Did
Count to Ten
Future
Frogpond
The Creepy Jingles