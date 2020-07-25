Multiple Kansas City stores and restaurants are closing as pandemic continues

Multiple Kansas City establishments in Brookside, the Country Club Plaza, Leawood, Legends, and the Northland have closed. As 2020 continues, we are seeing more and more businesses continue to suffer at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brookside, the long-standing Tuesday Morning shop announced it’s closing after nearly three decades of business. The 104 W. 63rd street location is also expected to close sometime in August, along with the location in The Village at Shoal Creek in the Northland, according to company officials.

The MAC Cosmetics store on the plaza has also removed its sign. The longtime retailer on the Country Club Plaza. Local managers confirmed the closing of this location.

The Baldwin store is also now empty on Nichols Road as well as Leawood’s Town Center Crossing and Legends Outlets Kansas City locations. The Legends Outlet is the only location that has confirmed that their store is permanently closed. Other locations have declined to comment. Baldwin and their sister company Standard Style are no longer listed on the Town Center website. The phone numbers for the locations still are operational, though.

The Walking Company store on the Country Club Plaza is also empty, with the phone number disconnected and the store no longer listed in the plaza directory.

At this time, the Plaza has over two dozen vacant storefronts. Other vacancies include The Art of Shaving, Green Grove, Sperry Topsider, Vom Fass, and T. Loft restaurant.