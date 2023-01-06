KC Library organizes hygiene drive for MLK Day of Service

The Kansas City Public Library’s AmeriCorps Vista Project and Digital Corps are conducting their fourth annual hygiene drive to benefit the unhoused population of Kansas City.

AmeriCorps Program Manager Beccah Rendell interprets Rev. Martin Luther King’s Beloved Community as a space and mindset in which everyone is cared for and fueled by an understanding that what people need—in order for any substantial growth to occur—is support from each other.

“Beloved Community is understanding that we as a community cannot thrive if all of our community is not thriving,” Rendell says.

There is currently a call for donations for the drive. These are “accessible and tangible needs,” as described by Rendell, and come in the form of travel-sized personal care items. Items currently being accepted include shampoo, body wash, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, washcloths, combs, hair brushes, nail clippers, adhesive bandages, razors, lip balm, and hand sanitizer, and similar basic toiletries.

Donations can be dropped off at marked donation bins at all Kansas City Public Library locations between Jan. 3-12.

“About four years ago, our Arvest leader at the time suggested this as a project we could do for MLK Day of Service because she was seeing that need over and over again,” says Rendell. “It [helps people in need, but it also] becomes a good conversation starter, it gets people talking, and then we can connect people with more resources.”

Hygiene kits, along with the library’s award-winning street sheet, will be assembled Jan. 17 in the spirit of MLK Day of Service. To learn about volunteer opportunities, email vistaproject@kclibrary.org or call (816) 701-3547.

Learn more about MLK Day of Service here.