Kansas City G.I.F.T. hosts Black business pop-up marketplace Jan. 28

On Jan. 28th, Kansas City G.I.F.T will be hosting a pop-up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the event space at 5008 Prospect Avenue. This community marketplace will feature Black-owned businesses selling fashion, jewelry, and accessories—essential oils, candles, and books—as well as food vendors.

G.I.F.T. is mainly known for its grant opportunities, which are geared towards boosting local black-owned entrepreneurs, but they can only give a limited amount of grants per month.

Cornell Gorman, COO & co-founder, says, “Oftentimes when we choose our grant recipients, we’re heartbroken because we had to say ‘no’ to a lot of great businesses we enjoyed, we had to figure out a way to do something for these businesses, so we came up with the idea of a pop-up shop.”

Registration is open for businesses to be featured at the market. Those interested can check out more information on the Kansas City G.I.F.T’s website.