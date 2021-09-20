Jackie Cox’s JackieVision: a campy, pop-culture extravaganza 

New York cabaret star Jackie Cox is taking her one-woman show on the road—and she’s headed to Kansas City on September 21st. You may remember Cox as one of the top four contestants from Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She made history as the first queen of Iranian descent to appear on the show.

The self-proclaimed Persian princess is on tour with her all-new solo tour, JackieVision, inspired by the Emmy-nominated Disney+ series, WandaVision. It’s her own spin on classic and modern television, celebrating all things queer and pop culture with her quirky blend of camp, musical theater, hit pop songs, and outrageous comedy. JackieVision—written, directed, and produced by Cox—promises to be a hoot. How random are the musical numbers, you ask? Well, they were prompted by some of Cox’s favorite shows—everything from Star Trek to The Nanny to Handmaid’s Tale. (Makes sense.)

We caught up with the entertainer ahead of her show at Missie B’s to find out more about her upcoming performance—and other sundry items. (Wink, wink—Widow Von’Du’s elimination.)

Hello! Where are you? How are rehearsals going?

You’re catching me literally at the airport. I’m on my way to Canada for the first time since the pandemic happened because the borders have recently reopened. I’m going to do a little shindig in Canada, but then I’ll be back and ready to kick off this tour next week!

For people with a short attention span, give me the 25 word or less version of your show, dear.

JackieVision is basically just my love letter to all things campy TV. We skewer many different shows of many different genres. It’s a lot of fun. There’s singing, lip-syncing, ridiculous costume changes, it’s drag—it’s honestly my favorite show I’ve made so far.

Do you have a favorite portion of the show or musical number?

What’s really exciting is this new thing I’ve added since I workshopped this a couple months ago. We’ve done an homage to Lisa Rinna. As you know, I’m playing opposite her on Days of Our Lives. So, you’ll see my version of Lisa Rinna making her first musical appearance in this show.

Have you been to Kansas City before? Thoughts?

This is my first time in Kansas City. I’m very excited. I know everything is up-to-date in Kansas City, but beyond that not much else.

You do realize you sent KC’s own Widow Von’Du home on your season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you worried for your safety?

I would say I don’t know if I sent her home as much as I think Widow and Ru had a couple disagreements that episode that, uh, had nothing to do with me.

Your shooting star has been on the uptick since your season of Drag Race. How does it feel?

It feels great—and a little bit crazy. There was this big fear after the pandemic—like would people even remember us? We were on TV over a year ago. But everywhere I go—and in every city—there are people who come up to me and say, ‘You were with me when I was alone in my apartment wondering if the world going to end. Seeing you on TV was a comfort for me every week.’ That’s powerful and kind of why I made this show—because I know so many of us spent so many hours binge-watching TV. Why not celebrate that?

Are you all caught up on Drag Race?

I’ve watched all of the English (versions) but have fallen behind on the international editions. The franchise is growing, honey. There’s going to be a Chuckie Cheese in every country soon.

Ha! Finally, you’ve met a lot of celebs. Tell me one person you would absolutely die to converse with.

The reason I’m going to say this is because she doesn’t have social media, so there’s no way for me to interact with her until I meet her—but it’s Kathryn Hahn! I am dying to talk to her. I want to soak up all of her knowledge of how to navigate this world as a character actress. She’s done so much, and I want her to win that Emmy. And if she ever needs me to dress up as her for one of her kid’s birthday parties, I’ll do it pro-bono!

For show updates visit jackievisionthetour.com, and follow Jackie on Instagram and Twitter.