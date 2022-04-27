Iconic Harrison Street DIY skatepark prepares for an uncertain future

Where Harrison bends into East 4th in the heart of Columbus Park, there used to be rows of public housing lining the curved street and its off-shoot cul-de-sac. Yet by 1997, the properties had fallen into a state of utter disrepair.

After lawsuits and a cooperative agreement between the city, Housing Authority, and tenants, the properties were demolished and set to be rebuilt, again, as public housing.

Nearly two decades later the lots had remained the same: empty fields overrun with weeds and garbage. The developments were never realized, the desolate street a lifeless reminder of a vibrant neighborhood square now dark and vacant.

Crime and decay became permanent residents of the empty lots. Dan Wayne, who has lived in the area for twenty years, describes the state of the area in terse terms, “Nobody really cared about that area. It was this kind of No Man’s Land. It was really bad.”

Despite promises and detailed development timelines, the lots remained empty. It seemed for the foreseeable future that life would not return to Harrison and East 4th.

Wayne worked with KCPD to install road barriers at the end of the cul-de-sac to curb the tide of dumping, drug use, and prostitution, which had become commonplace. The barriers helped but did little to rehabilitate the space.

The road barriers used have an unintentional alternative use; they serve as a fantastic backbone to impromptu quarterpipes for skateboards. On a whim in late 2014, a small group of local skaters decided to perform this simple conversion to give themselves a small skate spot within the neighborhood.

With some rocks, a few bags of concrete, and a couple hours of work, the road barriers were ready to be skated.

Initially, few took note of the skaters and their activity in the abandoned lots. Eventually, they were asked to stop skating in the street, so they began building terrain in the old cul-de-sac. Buzz was brewing in the KC skate world as the project grew in size. What started on a lark was quickly becoming an effort to build a full fledged skatepark.

But this simply couldn’t last forever. The city had to do something about this unsanctioned build in the North End, right?

The neighborhood, public works department, Housing Authority, and representatives from the skate community held a public forum to discuss the future of the build, and they came to a surprising conclusion: the skatepark could continue its expansion into the cul-de-sac.

However, the city retained full ownership of the road and the surrounding lots. In essence, the city allowed the skatepark to remain, provisionally, while the details of development got sorted out by the Housing Authority.

A lack of public funding or support from the Parks Department did little to stunt the rapid expansion of the skatepark. Through public donations and grants from the Charlotte Street Foundation and the Tony Hawk Foundation, the park —now officially christened “Harrison Street DIY”—has stood for eight years, growing into an established pocket of Columbus Park and the larger Kansas City skater community.

Visiting the DIY on a recent Sunday morning, its community-built origins are instantly apparent.

The structures of the park are supported by exposed wooden frames and concrete supports. Rebar and bricks jut out from below the structure, flanked by wood fragments and clumps of rock. A staircase is formed out of circular concrete bricks jammed into the dirt and engulfed in loose white pebbles. The concrete terrain of the park is a smattering of paints, uneven and discordant. A bench composed of broken skateboards sits atop the structure, overlooking the entire park.

The volunteer building schedule has never afforded the DIY the finishing touches apparent on professionally built parks. But the DIY’s goals were never to replicate the clean professionalism of city-sanctioned parks (which would be impossible on the team’s shoestring $70,000 budget). Instead, the builders focused their attention on the skateable surfaces rather than the visual aesthetics.

The skaters who use Harrison Street DIY are also the ones who repair and maintain it, which has helped distinguish it from the other skateparks in Kansas City (Penn Valley and Pleasant Valley). This personal connection to the park has helped keep the grounds of Harrison Street clean and orderly. The skaters take great pride in their accomplishments and work diligently to clean up garbage and mask graffiti.

Harrison Street’s DIY ethos has been the main tenet of its success appeal to skaters of Kansas City and abroad. Yet, that same ethos has left the park unprotected from the hammer of development, especially as the land it sits on grows in market value.

Over the last year, the DIY has lived in the looming shadow of a large red “for sale” sign placed forbiddingly across the street from the road barriers it was born from. After initial strong interest, the Housing Authority issued requests for proposals (RFPs) to potential developers to gauge the value of the land.

Seemingly, at any moment, a prospective owner could swiftly and legally demolish the skatepark. The “for sale” sign and RFP process has many park regulars growing anxious for the longevity of Harrison Street DIY.

However, this is not the first time the park has felt the pressures of potential development. “[The Housing Authority] has been saying they were going to develop it since we started working on it,” notes Kyle Crandall, who has been part of the DIY’s community since its inception. “They’ve had Spire come out and mark the utilities around the park… but that’s happened multiple times over the years, and eventually those stakes sit there, and they weather, and they fall over, and everybody forgets about it.”

For unknown reasons, something has been standing in the way of developing the lots on Harrison. While this has been unquestionably detrimental to Columbus Park’s economic interests, it has given Harrison Street DIY a unique opportunity to flourish into a sprawling 12,000 sq. foot skatepark.

At this moment, Harrison Street is not under a direct threat of demolition, yet most everyone at the park sees development as inevitable. Ben Hlavacek, a local skatepark builder who has been instrumental in the construction and upkeep of Harrison Street DIY, echoes this sentiment. “There has always been a plan for this area to be developed, but for forever there was no momentum,” says Hlavacek.

Perhaps momentum has finally swelled enough for the Housing Authority to make an official move. Everything appears to be hinged on the results of the RFPs sent out to developers, but change is seeming more inexorable than ever. The land is simply too lucrative to leave abandoned forever.

Preparing for this uncertain future, the Harrison Street DIY team has started building a case for their existence; presenting their park as not only an iconic skate spot, but a unique piece of Kansas City’s cultural identity.

Over time, Harrison Street has become the heart and soul of KC’s skate scene. Billion dollar juggernauts like Nike and Mountain Dew have filmed promos at Harrison Street, with KC pro skater Sean Malto being one of its most vocal advocates.

Professional skate companies and the rosters of pro-skaters have started holding their demos at the DIY as well, bringing national coverage to the park. In the world of skating, Harrison Street is Kansas City’s premier spot for novice and professional skaters alike.

But to survive into the future, Harrison Street must transcend the world of skating and become a bonafide Kansas City landmark. Initially, the park gained some local attention, being featured in local news shows, podcasts, and radio broadcasts. And over the last few years, images of the DIY were featured in The New York Times as well as the first episode of Season 3 of Queer Eye on Netflix.

Harrison Street is still quite unknown to those who don’t skate nor live in the Columbus Park area. “I think that if we project this idea that we are a professional park, that we can change and evolve with the community, then we’ll have a better chance,” explains Elyse Zwikelmaier, Harrison Street skater and founder of KC skater inclusivity group, Board Meeting.

“It’s like dressing for the job you want,” elaborates Crandall. The DIY’s attention to terrain over aesthetics helped it grow to the sprawling skating utopia it currently is. But now to be taken seriously in discussion of the future of Columbus Park, Harrison Street must shift its focus toward completion: finishing the exteriors, putting in real staircases with handrails, and repainting the park’s surfaces to a consistent shade.

Furthermore, park leadership is looking to reframe the park within the Columbus Park community. Zwikelmaier elaborates, “Our next step is really making [Harrison Street] more accessible to everybody, and making it not just a place to skate, but like a park in its own right.”

Harrison Street has begun to host open dialogues at the park, inviting all to see the work they have accomplished, along with opening discussions for critiques and suggestions on how the park can be improved for the community’s benefit.

Talks of fundraising a children’s playset, pouring an asphalt parking lot and walkways, and planting grass and native plants have already come up as ways to give multiple purposes to the space.

It is doubtful that in the next 20 years the lots around Harrison street will remain empty, and the DIY community doesn’t want that either. “We want this area to be developed too. We want more stuff to be happening,” notes Hlavacek. However, forging a future where the DIY is incorporated into new developments will be predicated on the support of the people of Kansas City.

If the community does not celebrate Harrison Street DIY for the unique piece of cultural texture it adds to the city, can it defend itself from development on its own?

The situation is stable at the moment, but everything can change at a moment’s notice. As the Harrison Street DIY anxiously awaits the RFPs requested by the Housing Authority, they implore non-skating Kansas Citians to experience the park firsthand.

See the rolling curves of concrete molded by volunteers. Talk to the builders who have committed nearly a decade of their lives toward a nonprofit community park. Feel the unique environment the DIY has, and offer ways for it to further connect the community. It may just be a skatepark at the moment, but it has the potential to be so much more.

To keep updated with Harrison Street DIY, visit their Instagram or visit their website.