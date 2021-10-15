Halloween Kills loses the momentum of the 2018 reboot and god dang that sucks

It’s “Spooky Season” and the desire to add new horror shows to the “much watch” list is at an all-time high. One of those? The reboot/sequel/whateverthefuckitis we call Halloween (2018). And the first of two planned sequels hits today.

For reasons that can only be explained by our current capitalist media hellscape, you can someone view this film on the Peacock streaming service. Quick show of hands: how many of you have NBC’s Peacock streaming service? Right. I figured. [Hilariously, I spend a lot of time on it. And if you wind up getting it to watch this film? Watch this year’s reboot of Saved By The Bell. I know what you’re thinking. No. It’s insanely funny.

Anyway, Halloween Kiils.

The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own h ands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.

Meh.

Glad you can stream it. It’s fine. Go have fun. I’m sorry in advance to most of you. To the rest of you: Yes, the man did have a knife. And nothing else. Go try the Rob Zombie versions?