Protected: GOEX Apparel’s Love Local campaign thinks big while encouraging customers to shop small For this local T-shirt company, it's all about putting people and the planet over profit. March 18, 2022 Lily Wulfemeyer, This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below: Password: Tags: #shopsmall, Amber Solomon, Crayola Store, ethical supply chain, Fair Trade Federation, fashion, fast fashion, FTF, GOEX, GOEX Apparel, independent business, Instagram, Jessica Ray, Kansas City, local business, Love Local, midtown, National WWI Museum and Memorial, Pink Dinosaur, shop small, support local, t-shirst, Ten Thousand Villages, TikTok, Wall-E FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin