Best of KC nominations open for public submissions

The Best of Kansas City nomination round is now open! From July 6-30, submit nominations for your favorite metro businesses. Then be sure to vote Sept. 1-30 to see your champions celebrated at the Best of KC Party Nov. 3.

Help make this our fourth straight year of record-breaking turnout for voting in 550 categories.

The best of Kansas City? No bots, no ballot stuffing, no backroom deals—just your favorite picks of everything to love in the metro.

Get hyped for Best of KC 2022: Greetings from the Heartland, and check out last year’s Best of KC 2021 results.