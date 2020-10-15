At 21, Raytown native Jamar Griddine is making national waves as a chef

At age 21, local chef and Raytown native Jamar Griddine isn’t letting anything, including the pandemic, stop his momentum. Recently nominated as the No. 1 person to follow in 2020 by Yahoo! Finance, Griddine runs his own local catering business, Jamar’s Catering.

“I actually started my business because I wanted to inspire, motivate, and encourage the young people that they can do anything they put their minds to,” said Griddine. His story is one that continues to inspire.

Griddine’s earliest memories in the kitchen are helping his mother cook and bake. “Every house that I would go to, I would always be in the kitchen, cooking, and helping. My mom, my grandma, my grandpa. It’s just one of those things. I just love helping, and then it turned into a passion.”

There wasn’t a single defining moment when Griddine decided he wanted to be a professional chef, it was a gradual build. In high school, he was competitive in track and field but turned to cooking because he liked the challenge it offered. “Anybody can run, right? Cooking, being a chef? That’s a whole nother level,” said Griddine.

As a student at Raytown High School, Griddine started attending culinary classes at Herndon Career Center, where he was introduced to the basics of culinary arts and familiarized with the food industry. He is grateful to Teresa Marler, who acted as a mentor to him when he first started his formal training at Herndon. “Everything that I’ve learned was from her and her passion for cooking.”

Peers would often tell Griddine that he was doing too much or that he should pursue something more realistic. However, this didn’t deter the aspiring chef. Working at McDonald’s and a local market at the time, Griddine would tell others that he was destined for bigger things. “I’m gonna be on TV, and I’m gonna make it.”

While still in high school, he participated in the 2017 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ACT-SO culinary competition. The Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics hosts 32 competitions across fields of study. This specific competition won Griddine a scholarship to attend the Culinary Art Institute of America in New York City. Griddine was amazed by the size of the institute’s campus and the tools it offered students. “It’s like being in the White House. The library has three floors, and there’s a kitchen in the lower level of the library. They had restaurants on campus where the students could work and cook.”

Though Griddine plans to return to college to receive a bachelor’s degree in business, he currently operates his own catering team and business, Jamar’s Catering. His services also include private dining, baking, cooking classes, and partnerships. “I want to offer more options to people who are open to booking me, and that’s because a lot of people are so closed-minded.” Griddine wants his clients to know that he is willing to serve their specific needs.

Last weekend, Griddine hosted an event at The Classic Cup. This event, called “The Red Carpet Service,” was inspired by Griddine’s desire to create and prepare an upscale three-course meal for local guests and celebrities. Guests that attended included Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jody Fortson Jr., Miss Black International Ambassador Jashira Bolden, and Lieutenant Governor candidate Alissia Canady.

Even with this exciting event just happening, Griddine continues to look to the future. “I’m just going to continue to press forward. I can’t give up because I’ve worked so hard.”

He has plans for a potential restaurant called Black Italy, which would infuse African cuisines with Italian cuisine. The restaurant’s motto: come be treated like royalty. Griddine says this motto is inspired by his belief that every woman is a queen and every man is a king. He plans to travel overseas to learn about the different cultures of the food so he “can form and build black Italy, from the ground up.”

He also hopes to offer a luxury restaurant on wheels, something that is yet to arrive in Kansas City. Griddine wants to create a restaurant inside a double-decker bus. This would allow guests to enjoy upscale dining while touring the sights of the city.

Last November, Griddine was appointed to be the JR Chapter President of Kansas City for the National Black Chef’s Association. He was also recognized with a national award at the NBCA 2020 Chef’s Awards in Atlanta. He has come full circle and teaches and mentors at Herdon Career Center. He returned to Raytown High School for a day last year, teaching cooking classes to students as an alumni. “I love teaching, and giving back, and mentoring others.”

Griddine is grateful to the Raytown community for their support in helping him accomplish his dreams. He advises those that have doubts in pursuing their passion to just go for it. “One thing I was always taught as a kid is to follow your dreams, do what you love, and you never know unless you try.”

His slogan he lives by: claim it, own it, do it. “Claim what you’re going to do, own it. But actually do it. I call it #turningdreamsintoreality.”

Follow Chef Jamar @chefjamarg

Book his catering business here.